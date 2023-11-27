Namibia Prepares for Oil Production with Insights from Venezuelan Experts

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 27 — Namibia, positioned as an emerging global exploration hotspot with an estimated 11 billion barrels of oil discovered in offshore fields, is gearing up for its impending foray into the oil production realm. In a strategic move to garner insights from seasoned professionals in a nation with extensive oil production experience, Namibia recently hosted a seminar featuring Venezuelan oil and gas experts.

Seminar Highlights:

Venezuela’s Oil Management Experience:

The seminar provided comprehensive coverage of Venezuela’s oil journey, delving into historical perspectives, wealth distribution strategies, environmental considerations, and global market dynamics.

Emphasis on Skills Development:

Venezuelan energy experts underscored the critical need to establish a comprehensive database of skilled workers spanning the entire oil and gas value chain.

Capacity Development for Sustainable Benefits:

Speakers emphasized the importance of adopting a sustainable, equitable, and people-centric approach to managing Namibia’s oil resources.

Role of Educational Institutions:

The significance of training institutions and universities in addressing the skills gap within the petroleum and gas industry was a focal point of discussion.

Namibia’s advantageous fiscal regimes, coupled with a proven petroleum system, have attracted major industry players such as Exxon, TotalEnergies, and Shell. Anticipated as early as 2026, the first oil production heralds a significant milestone.

The Namibian government faces the delicate task of striking a balance between swift development and ensuring maximal local stakeholder benefits from the impending oil boom. This commitment extends to fostering local capacity and ensuring the equitable distribution of wealth.

The recent exploration fervour in the Orange Basin has ignited considerable enthusiasm about Namibia’s potential as a major oil producer. With ongoing exploration endeavours and increased investment, Namibia stands poised to emerge as one of Africa’s significant contributors to the oil production landscape.