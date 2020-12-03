NFA Launches Women Super.

Windhoek, Dec 3 – – – The Namibia Football Association (NFA) Women “Bounce back” Super Cup (WSC) was officially launched on Thursday at the NFA Girls Centre, where all (14) teams received both home and away kits for the championship that will kick off on Friday 4, at the NFA Technical Centre at 17h00. The Cup, funded by the NFA and FIFA will be played over six weekends, with the 7th weekend to accommodate the final on 27 February 2021. The opening match will be between Galz & Goals FC and Rightway FC.

The competition was last played in 2017 and saw Khomas Nampol lifting the cup after defeating Tura Magic FC 2-1 at Legare stadium in Gobabis. At the time, the ten (10) teams of the Skorpion Zinc NFA Women Super League (WSL) competed amongst each other for top honors. Since then two new teams Ramblers Football Club and Walvis Bay-based Arrows Ladies have joined the league.

Okakarara FC and Okahandja are part of the cup by invitation and are still to join the Women Super league.

NFA General manager of women football and acting Technical Director Jacqueline Shipanga lauded the leadership of the association’s President Ranga Haikali, saying the inclusivity within the association has ensured that the ladies can compete in full gear.

The defending Champions’ Captain Magdalena Paulus says Khomas NAMPOL are ready to reclaim the Cup.

“Our plan is to take our trophy back. I wish the new teams the best of luck, I hope they give their best. I love the fact that the league and women football is growing.”

Magic player Emma Naris reveals her team intends to go all the way.

” We will outdo ourselves so as to carry both titles and prove that the game of football can continue and succeed amidst a pandemic”, declares Naris. Magic are the defending league champions.

NFA WSL Executive Member Diina Shitula encouraged the participants to use the competition as a platform to physically and mentaly prepare for greater competitions such as the 2021 COSAFA Women cup.

“Id like to thank FIFA for continuously investing in women’s football. We can not do it without financial support, the association in always making sure the girls get game time”, Shitula states.

In compliance with the COVID-19 Regulations, strictly no spectators will be allowed in the venues until further notice.

The 14 teams are in four groups with only the group winners advancing to the semifinals.

The Groups: Group A- Galz & Goals FC Okahandja, Rightway and Omaheke Queens; Group B- V-Power Angels, Ramblers Namib Daughters and Okakarara; Group C- Khomas NAMPOL, UNAM Bokkies and Girls Football Academy; Group D- Tura Magic, NUST Babes and Arrows Ladies.

