Four grave diggers killed by lightning strike in southern Tanzania

January 10, 2022

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 10 — Four people who were digging a grave for burying their relative died on Sunday after they were hit by a lightning strike in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Mbeya, an official said on Monday.
Mayeka Mayeka, Chunya district commissioner in Mbeya region, said one man who was also digging the grave was seriously injured when the lighting hit on Sunday afternoon.
Mayeka told a press conference that the four victims were digging the grave for burying their relative who died on Saturday, adding that all died on the spot.
Last week, five people, including four children, were killed by a lightning strike in Tanzania’s western district of Kibondo in Kigoma region.
James Manyama, the Kigoma regional police commander, said the four children were hit by lightning on Tuesday at 6 p.m. local time in Kibuye village. Manyama said the fifth victim, a woman, was hit by lightning when she was farming.  (Xinhua)

