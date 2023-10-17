Nedbank Namibia Unveils 19th Edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 — Windhoek witnessed the official launch of the 19th edition of the renowned Nedbank Desert Dash. The event took place today, and the race, famously recognized as the longest single-staged mountain bike race globally, is scheduled for December 8-9, 2023. Cyclists will embark on an extraordinary 24-hour journey from Grove Mall Windhoek to Swakopmund’s Platz Am Meer Mall, navigating the challenging Khomas-Hochland Mountains.

With more than 1,000 cyclists participating this year, the event boasts 160 cyclists forming two-man teams, 624 in four-person teams, and 190 intrepid solo riders. Additionally, a new half-dash category has been introduced, featuring 38 participants aged over 50 cycling from the Hollard Halfway point to the finish line. An exciting inclusion this year is the inaugural e-bike category for four-person teams, where each cyclist will ride on an e-bike.

The Honourable Agnes Tjongarero, Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service, delivered the keynote address. She underscored the significance of the Nedbank Desert Dash as an event that is pivotal for Namibia’s growth, uniting people, promoting well-being, and nurturing a sense of national unity. The Minister highlighted the event’s role in showcasing Namibia’s beauty and motivating its citizens to embrace an active lifestyle and confront personal challenges. Tjongarero emphasized that this race is not just any ordinary event; it represents a gateway to opportunities and a chance to showcase Namibia on the international stage.

Furthermore, she called upon fellow corporations to follow Nedbank Namibia’s lead in supporting the sports sector by investing in athletes, facilities, and events.

Nedbank Namibia’s Managing Director, Martha Murorua, also addressed the gathering, acknowledging the bank’s longstanding commitment to cycling events, which has contributed to the growth of cycling in Namibia and elevated the profile of Namibian cyclists on the international stage. She expressed her gratitude to the organizers, cyclists, and all key contributors to the success of the Nedbank Desert Dash, recognizing their dedication and hard work.

Murorua concluded by describing the race as a symbol of strength, determination, and the indomitable spirit of the “Land of the Brave.”

Nedbank Namibia has, for over 35 years, been a cornerstone of the cycling community in the country, providing steadfast support to various cycling events, including the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series, the Nedbank Rock n Rut XC Series, and the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, among others.

The event is proudly sponsored by Nedbank Namibia and co-sponsored by SuperSpar (Maerua and The Grove), Indongo Toyota, Trek, and Hollard.