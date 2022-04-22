NBL CELEBRATES REINHEITSGEBOT DAY

Reinheitsgebot Day – celebrated annually on 23 April – acknowledges the Reinheitsgebot or “Purity Law” of 1516 and Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, joins beer enthusiasts in marking this historical day, which also shapes the basis of NBL’s high standards for beer production.

The world’s oldest food law, the Reinheitsgebot for beer, proclaimed on 23 April 1516, was originally created to prevent questionable – and oftentimes harmful – ingredients from making their way into beer production and stipulated that beer should be brewed using only the following ingredients: malted barley, hops, water and yeast. This standard ensures product safety and prescribes barley as the grain for beer production.

Since its proclamation over 500 years ago, the Reiheitsgebot exists as a food law in Germany, restricting the raw materials for beer production to malt, hops, water and yeast and prohibits the use of any chemicals or other kind of process and taste enhancers. Namibia Breweries ensures it remains loyal to this traditional art and highest standards of brewing and believes that this well-proven method is the key to producing pure beer.

In honor of the occasion, Christian Mueller, NBL Manager: Brewing and Global Support, stated: “By upholding the Reinheitsgebot, we guarantee the highest standards and outstanding quality of our beers, made from only natural ingredients. It is due to our dedication to this age-old Reinheitsgebot brewing process that consumers and enthusiasts of NBL’s beers know they can expect the same crisp and high-quality beer with every sip, at all times.”

“Along with our consumers in Namibia and around the world, we celebrate this day and the coexistence of tradition ingrained in NBL’s brewing process.”