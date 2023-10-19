Minister Shangula’s Message: Prioritize Local Health Systems for African Well-being

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 19 — In his keynote address during the three-day Africa Health Indaba, Namibian Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula, emphasized the critical need for robust, efficient, and equitable healthcare systems deeply rooted in local communities to achieve universal health coverage.

Shangula addressed numerous challenges confronting African healthcare systems, such as poverty, unequal resource distribution, and a shifting disease burden. He also underscored that Africa trails behind other global regions across various healthcare indicators.

Despite these formidable challenges, Shangula identified the healthcare sector as a substantial growth opportunity for Africa. He implored African leaders to invest in revitalizing their healthcare systems and to halt the practice of seeking medical treatment abroad.

His sentiments align with those expressed by Limpopo Health MEC Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, who previously criticized the trend of African political leaders seeking healthcare internationally while neglecting the crumbling healthcare systems in their own countries.

Shangula’s speech serves as a timely reminder of the imperative of healthcare investment in Africa. Universal health coverage is a paramount goal for the continent, attainable only through the establishment of robust, efficient, and equitable healthcare systems.

Key Insights from Shangula’s Speech:

1. Many Africans face financial barriers that prevent them from accessing healthcare, including the cost of transportation to health facilities and healthcare services.

2. Resource allocation for healthcare is often skewed in favour of urban areas, with more resources allocated to tertiary healthcare than to primary healthcare.

3. The burden of disease in many African countries is transitioning towards patterns seen in developed nations, with non-communicable diseases becoming a leading cause of death.

4. Africa lags behind other global regions across a wide range of healthcare indicators, highlighting the pressing need for improvement.

5. The healthcare sector offers significant growth potential due to the considerable health challenges facing the continent and the substantial deficiencies that persist in healthcare infrastructure.

6. Policy factors, such as delayed responses to health crises like the AIDS epidemic, have significantly impacted the state of healthcare in Africa.

7. Poverty is a pervasive factor contributing to poor health outcomes across the continent.

8. African leaders must prioritize investments in strengthening their domestic healthcare systems and refrain from seeking medical care abroad.

9. Universal health coverage is a pivotal objective for Africa, and its realization hinges on the establishment of resilient, effective, and inclusive healthcare systems. African leaders must heed Shangula’s call and make substantial investments in the well-being of their citizens.