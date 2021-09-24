Namibia’s economy records positive growth amid COVID-19 pandemic

Trending Now
written by Derdy September 24, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 24 — Namibia’s economy grew by 1.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021, Namibia Statistics Agency Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said on Thursday.
According to Shimuafeni, the improved performance was driven by tertiary industries where positive performances were recorded in hotels and restaurants due to COVID-19 regulations relaxations as well as vaccine rollout.
“The sector registered a solid growth of 34.3 percent in real value-added compared to a decline of 50 percent registered in the corresponding quarter in 2020,” he said.
He, however, said poor performances were recorded in primary and secondary industries where there was a reduced production in the mining sector resulting from low demand for primary commodities.  – Xinhua

