Namibia’s economy records positive growth amid COVID-19 pandemic

WINDHOEK, Sept. 24 — Namibia’s economy grew by 1.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021, Namibia Statistics Agency Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said on Thursday.

According to Shimuafeni, the improved performance was driven by tertiary industries where positive performances were recorded in hotels and restaurants due to COVID-19 regulations relaxations as well as vaccine rollout.

“The sector registered a solid growth of 34.3 percent in real value-added compared to a decline of 50 percent registered in the corresponding quarter in 2020,” he said.

He, however, said poor performances were recorded in primary and secondary industries where there was a reduced production in the mining sector resulting from low demand for primary commodities. – Xinhua