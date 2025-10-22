Trending Now
Home NationalAgriculture Namibia boosts food security as agriculture rebounds on improved rainfall
Namibia boosts food security as agriculture rebounds on improved rainfall
AgricultureNational

Namibia boosts food security as agriculture rebounds on improved rainfall

October 22, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 22 — Namibia’s agriculture sector has shown strong signs of recovery in 2025, driven by improved rainfall, expanded irrigation schemes, and renewed government focus on national food security, Finance Minister Ericah Shafudah said Tuesday.

Presenting the 2025/2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, Shafudah said that, despite a slowdown in overall economic growth, the agricultural sector remained resilient, helping offset contractions in livestock marketing and manufacturing output.

“Favorable weather and investment in irrigation schemes boosted harvests and strengthened food security,” she told lawmakers in Windhoek.

According to Shafudah, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform intensified production at state-run green schemes, aiming for over 80 percent land utilization this season.

The effort resulted in strong harvests of maize, wheat, and vegetables, contributing to the country’s goal of national self-sufficiency.

She said the government rolled out a large-scale livestock vaccination campaign and completed the installation of 63 boreholes and several earth dams across rural regions, improving access to clean water for both agricultural and domestic use.

“These initiatives mark a significant step in improving water security and resilience against climate shocks,” she said, noting that these developments reflect government efforts to diversify the economy and promote rural resilience amid global and climate-related challenges. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 43
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

40-Year-Old’s Backyard Garden Empowers the Unemployed

July 26, 2023

UN agency to provide 706,000 USD to help...

May 17, 2021

Zambia’s premier agricultural, commercial show puts off due...

July 27, 2021

Int’l scientists to voyage into unknown Antarctic to...

January 7, 2019

Universal Aquaculture Association launched in capital

October 15, 2018

Namibia’s crop prospects, food security dwindling amid drought:...

April 22, 2024

Online livestock shopping taking root among Kenyan farmers

February 27, 2019

Zimbabwe stops issuing import permits for maize after...

May 24, 2021

Kavango and Zambezi trees under siege as big...

February 27, 2019

Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial & Trade Expo taking place...

June 10, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.