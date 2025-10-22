Namibia boosts food security as agriculture rebounds on improved rainfall

WINDHOEK, Oct. 22 — Namibia’s agriculture sector has shown strong signs of recovery in 2025, driven by improved rainfall, expanded irrigation schemes, and renewed government focus on national food security, Finance Minister Ericah Shafudah said Tuesday.

Presenting the 2025/2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, Shafudah said that, despite a slowdown in overall economic growth, the agricultural sector remained resilient, helping offset contractions in livestock marketing and manufacturing output.

“Favorable weather and investment in irrigation schemes boosted harvests and strengthened food security,” she told lawmakers in Windhoek.

According to Shafudah, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform intensified production at state-run green schemes, aiming for over 80 percent land utilization this season.

The effort resulted in strong harvests of maize, wheat, and vegetables, contributing to the country’s goal of national self-sufficiency.

She said the government rolled out a large-scale livestock vaccination campaign and completed the installation of 63 boreholes and several earth dams across rural regions, improving access to clean water for both agricultural and domestic use.

“These initiatives mark a significant step in improving water security and resilience against climate shocks,” she said, noting that these developments reflect government efforts to diversify the economy and promote rural resilience amid global and climate-related challenges. (Xinhua)

