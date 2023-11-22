Africa’s Cricket Cranes Prepare for T20 World Cup Qualifier

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 22 — The stage is set for the final qualifier for the 2024 T20 World Cup, as seven teams vie for two coveted berths at the global tournament. Taking place in Namibia from November 22 to 30, the African Regional Final promises intense cricket action.

Namibia and Zimbabwe Enter as Strong Contenders

Out of the seven competing teams, Namibia and Zimbabwe have already secured World Cup berths based on their 2022 performance. Hosts Namibia, despite an early exit, and Zimbabwe, narrowly missing direct qualification in the Super 12s, enter the tournament as strong favourites. Zimbabwe eyes their 7th World Cup appearance, while Namibia seeks its third consecutive entry. Key additions like Blessing Muzarabani for Zimbabwe and David Wiese for Namibia bolster their squads.

Uganda Emerges as a Formidable Challenger

Uganda emerges as a potential challenger to Namibia and Zimbabwe, consistently proving themselves as Africa’s fourth-best side. Victories in the ACA Africa T20 Cup and East Africa T20, along with frequent wins against rivals Kenya and Tanzania, highlight their strength. The experienced squad, including 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga, adds depth to their lineup.







Mixed Records for the Remaining Four Teams

The remaining four teams – Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria – have had varied records since the sub-regional qualifiers. Tanzania has seen success, finishing as runners-up in the ACA Africa Cup but facing challenges against Uganda in the East Africa Cup. Rwanda struggles, winning just one out of 12 games in the same tournament. Kenya shows promise, winning one out of four games in the Continent Cup but falling short against Uganda. Nigeria remains undefeated in the West Africa Trophy but lacks recent tournament exposure against other teams.

Round-Robin Format and Broadcasted Matches

The tournament adopts a single round-robin format, featuring 21 games over nine days. Matches will be held at two main venues in Windhoek: United Cricket Club and Wanderers Cricket Club. Key matchups, such as Zimbabwe vs. Namibia, Namibia vs. Uganda, and Zimbabwe vs. Uganda, will unfold early in the competition, offering a clear view of potential qualifiers.

All matches will be globally broadcasted on ICC.tv, except in the Indian Subcontinent, where Fancode will provide coverage.

Anticipating a Thrilling Tournament

The Africa Regional Final promises a thrilling competition with seven teams contending for two coveted spots at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Fans can expect high-quality cricket, intense rivalries, and potential surprises. The triumphant teams will proudly represent Africa on the global stage, showcasing the passion and talent of African cricket to the world.