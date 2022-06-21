Kunene to Benefit From Communal Development Programme

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KHORIXAS, 21 June – The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has made N$30 million available for the Programme for Communal Land Development (PCLD) in the Kunene region.

The main aim of the programme is to bring about equitable land distribution, promote sustainable economic growth, and lower-income inequalities and reduce rural poverty.

A two-day workshop which ended on 21 June was held by the PCLD, Desert Research Foundation of Namibia and other stakeholders.

The workshop was aimed at identifying areas in the Kunene region where agriculture developments could be established.

A total of 21 areas were suggested but these were narrowed down to 10 of which five will be the possible focal development areas and could be prioritized for agricultural investments.

The Director for the Resettlement and Regional Programme Implementation Alfred M. Sikopo said the programme, which was announced on 10 February this year, is now in the development phase.

“We have started with the implementation, the planning phase of the programme,” he said.







The Namibian Land Reform Programme concentrates on communal land, with the key objectives being the development of under-utilised land and improving tenure security through communal land registration.

PCLD is currently implementing the agricultural infrastructure development in Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Omusati and Zambezi regions.

Investment is mainly in infrastructures such as boreholes, reservoirs, water tanks, multipurpose kraals, fencing, elephant protection walls and non-agricultural infrastructure such as craft centres.

The following stakeholders were identified in Kunene Region for membership to

An organising committee was chosen from representatives of the Kunene Regional Council, ministries of agriculture and of environment, Communal Land Board, farmers unions/associations, Communal Conservancies and Traditional Authorities.

The committee will assist the agriculture ministry and the consultant with the smooth implementation of the agricultural infrastructure development at the regional level.

