Trending Now
Home NationalEconomic Namibia projects public debt to rise to 74.2 pct of GDP by 2023/24
Namibia projects public debt to rise to 74.2 pct of GDP by 2023/24
Economic

Namibia projects public debt to rise to 74.2 pct of GDP by 2023/24

November 4, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 4 — Namibia’s public debt is projected to increase from 68.7 percent of GDP in 2021/22 financial year to 74.2 percent by 2023/24 financial year, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi said Wednesday.
According to Shiimi, the projected budget deficit is still relatively high, particularly for the 2022/23 financial year.
“These high debt levels remain a real concern in the medium term. The fiscal consolidation exercise we have pursued since 2016 had yielded results, nonetheless, much of these gains had been undone by our interventions to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shiimi said.
As such, there is still imperative to maintain a growth-friendly fiscal consolidation process to restore fiscal and debt sustainability in the medium term, he said.
Shiimi added that the scope for further expenditure consolidation has thinned significantly, signaling a need to greatly shift focus towards resuscitating sustainable economic growth.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia to scale up solar, wind energy to...

November 3, 2021

China-Namibia strengthen ties amid COVID-19 outbreak.

April 3, 2020

Zimbabwe’s top food manufacturer shuts down mills due...

December 4, 2018

Putin orders sanctions against Ukraine

October 22, 2018

Malaysian rail company and university coming to Namibia

October 16, 2018

Namibia launches population, housing pilot census

October 17, 2021

China releases 20,000 tonnes of pork from central...

March 20, 2020

No new tax regime for informal sector: Schlettwein

July 16, 2018

Property prices remain subdued in early 2019

May 14, 2019

SPYL disgraced by commercial bank’s unpatriotic behaviour towards...

May 4, 2020