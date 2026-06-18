Namibia to introduce e-ID document in September

WINDHOEK, June 18 — Namibia will begin rolling out its Electronic Identity Document (e-ID) in September 2026 as part of efforts to modernize national identity management systems and strengthen digital public service delivery, the government said on Wednesday.

Addressing the National Assembly, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Lucia Iipumbu said the e-ID forms part of Namibia‘s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving security, service efficiency and identity protection.

Cabinet approved the introduction of the electronic identity system in 2023, with preparations now underway for nationwide implementation, Iipumbu said. She also noted that the e-ID will serve as a secure smart identity card containing biometric and demographic data, including fingerprints and photographs, enabling real-time identity verification.

The minister explained that the e-ID is anchored in the Civil Registration and Identification Act of 2024 and is designed to support both public and private sector services while it will also be interoperable with digital identity systems used for online authentication.

According to Iipumbu, the ministry has launched public awareness and consultation programs to address concerns and improve understanding of the system, including engagements with communities and traditional leaders.

She said the rollout will be accompanied by continued public education campaigns before and after implementation to ensure transparency and public trust. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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