Namibia to work toward strengthening resilience in nutrition, food security

May 25, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 25 — Namibia will work alongside fellow African countries to strengthen resilience in nutrition for food security on the continent, President Hage Geingob said on Wednesday.
In a statement marking Africa Day, Geingob said that on this day, Namibia celebrates Africa’s rich and glorious history of triumph, and recognizes the progress Africa has made over the course of almost six decades of freedom.
“According to the United Nations Human Development Index, the majority of African countries have made since the year 2000 significant progress in education, health and other social sectors,” he said. “Africa today, the challenges we face notwithstanding, is indeed a better continent for its citizens when compared to any point in her history.”
However, Geingob said, a lot of hard work lies ahead to build a prosperous and inclusive Africa for all her citizens as espoused in Agenda 2063.
He said the long march toward economic emancipation is incomplete and requires even more dedication than the fight against oppression.
Africa Day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the African Union (AU), on May 25, 1963. (Xinhua)

 

