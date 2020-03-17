Namibia shelves int’l mining expo until September

WINDHOEK, March 17 -- Namibia's Chamber of Mines has postponed the International Mining Expo and Conference following the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases. The event which was originally scheduled for April 22 and 23, will now take place on September 2 and 3 in Windhoek, Veston Malango, Chamber of Mines CEO, said Tuesday. "The chamber notes with concern the rapid spread of COVID-19 in other countries, and will thus closely be monitoring the situation in Namibia," he said. "The chamber prioritizes the safety, health, and well-being of all event participants and will take the necessary precautionary measures leading up to and during the event," he said. Xinhua