HKSAR gov’t to organize multiple activities to commemorate 30th anniversary of promulgation of Basic Law

HONG KONG, April 4 -- The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced on Saturday to organize a series of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the HKSAR Basic Law and to promote the Constitution and the Basic Law to various sectors of the community in order to enhance the public's understanding of their contents and provisions. A spokesman of the HKSAR government said an online exhibition on the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law will be launched in April, which will lead the audience to review in the form of a time tunnel, the historical background of the Basic Law, as well as its drafting, promulgation and successful implementation in Hong Kong. Apart from browsing the information, members of the public can also take part in online interactive games. The HKSAR government will also roll out this month a video series and a TV Announcement in the Public Interest on the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law, the spokesman said. "Taking into account the actual situation, a Basic Law seminar and a legal summit are planned to be held later this year to discuss the important topics relating to the Constitution and the Basic Law." To strengthen online publicity and promotion efforts, the HKSAR government's Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau has introduced an online game on the Constitution and the Basic Law which aimed at deepening public's knowledge, the spokesman said. "The government will also organize other publicity and promotional activities for different target groups such as an online quiz as well as producing children's books and board games featuring the Constitution and the Basic Law." To encourage community participation, the HKSAR government will continue to sponsor non-government organizations and community bodies through the Basic Law Promotion Activity Sponsorship Scheme and the Basic Law Promotion Research Sponsorship Scheme to organize different types of promotional activities and conduct research projects on the Constitution and the Basic Law with the aim to diversify the channels and perspectives in its promotional efforts, the spokesman added. Adopted on April 4, 1990 by the 7th National People's Congress of China and implemented on July 1, 1997 when the HKSAR was established, the Basic Law is the constitutional document of the HKSAR. Xinhua