Gunmen kill 24 in Burkina Faso village

OUAGADOUGOU, Feb. 17 -- Gunmen killed at least 24 people in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, a regional governor said. The attack occurred on Sunday in Pansi, a village in Boundore department, Yagha province, in the northern Sahel region of Burkina Faso, regional governor Salfo Kabore said in a statement. "Provisional death toll stood at 24, of which a pastor of a Protestant church who fell into the trap," the statement said. "There were also 18 injured and abducted people," Kabore said. According to the statement, the injured were evacuated to the provincial capital, Sebba, and the city of Dori for appropriate care. Xinhua