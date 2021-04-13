Namibia reports an upsurge of COVID-19 deaths

WINDHOEK, April 14 — Eleven people died of COVID-19 in Namibia in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of deaths from the pandemic to 586 by Tuesday, said an official with the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Ben Nangombe, the executive director in the ministry, said during a daily COVID-19 update Tuesday that his country is concerned with the number of COVID-19 deaths, which has shown an upward trajectory.

This is a serious cause for concern, Nangombe said. “We extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families and indeed to the whole nation. One life lost is just too many.”

According to Nangombe, Namibia on Tuesday recorded 162 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

To date, Namibia’s cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 45,949, with 43,984 recoveries. So far, 3,122 doses of vaccine have been administered since the rollout began on March 19. (Xinhua)