Namibia sends 10-member squad to African Wrestling Championships

WINDHOEK, May 13 — The Namibia Sports Commission on Friday sent a 10-member squad to the African Wrestling Championships scheduled to take place in Hammamet, Tunisia from May 15 to 21.

Competing in senior, under-20 and under-17 categories, the Namibian team includes Charlo Dreyer, Darian Mouton, Lazares Haimbodi, Lafras Uys, Viriano Nguatjiti, Ester Abraham, Alex Haininga, Romio Goliath, coach Luis Forcelledo and manager Kahima Uakotoka.

The 2023 Seniors, Juniors and Cadets African Wrestling Championships are expected to attract 500 wrestlers from 20 countries and regions. (Xinhua)