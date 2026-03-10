Namibia hockey icon Magy Mengo turns focus to grassroots development

WINDHOEK, March 10 — Namibia‘s female hockey icon Magreth “Magy” Mengo is shifting from international competition to grassroots development, as Women’s Month gains momentum following International Women’s Day.

The former national captain recently launched and hosted the inaugural Magy Mengo Hockey Tournament in Windhoek, drawing 53 teams and over 800 high school players from March 4 to 7.

Mengo, who earned 61 caps for Namibia and retired after the 2023 Indoor Hockey World Cup, was also the first Namibian to play professional hockey in Europe.

She says she now wants to give back to the community. “I was just an ordinary girl playing netball and athletics. The next thing, I found myself on a hockey pitch.

Within eight months, I was selected for the senior national team to represent Namibia at the All Africa Games at just 14 years old,” she told Xinhua.

“After school, I had the honour of becoming Namibia‘s first and only professional hockey player, competing in the Netherlands in one of the best leagues in the world.”

But, she said, the journey was difficult. “There were tears. There were moments of wanting to quit. There were trips that almost did not happen because the means were not there.

My faith anchored me, and my family stood firmly behind me.” Speaking to Xinhua on Saturday, the final day of the tournament, Mengo said the event was designed to create opportunities for young talent.

“Why I’m having this tournament is to create a platform for talent and to showcase talent. This is a reflection of me. I once played at a tournament like this that really opened doors for me to be where I am today as a hockey player,” she said.

Mengo said she hopes to bridge the gap between public and private school learners and help grow field hockey in Namibia. “I really want to work with the Namibia Hockey Union to explore how we can establish our own facilities and host international test series for both youth and senior teams.

The goal is to elevate Namibian hockey and put the country on the map as a venue capable of hosting international field hockey matches,” she said.

The tournament is set to become an annual event, with Mengo looking to include more regional schools from 2027. “For all the schools that have traveled far, this is a great opportunity to showcase what they have and to build a bit of structure going forward into their leagues.

Hopefully next year this will be bigger and will have more schools here, and hopefully the tournament will be even bigger,” she said. Mengo said she hopes to develop hockey further in Namibia and the region and to create “a mini Maggy out there one day.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

