Namibia confirms Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever outbreak after fatal case

WINDHOEK, Nov. 24– Namibia has confirmed an outbreak of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) after lab tests established the presence of the CCHF virus in a patient who was hospitalized on Nov. 18 and died the day after in Windhoek, the capital.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said it has activated response measures, including contact tracing, surveillance and community-level public health interventions, to prevent further transmission.

“We urge the public not to panic as we are taking all necessary steps to contain the situation,” the statement said.

The CCHF is a severe viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted through bites from infected ticks, contact with infected animals or exposure to bodily fluids of infected individuals.

The ministry noted that Namibia previously recorded seven confirmed cases and four deaths between 2016 and 2023.

It urged members of the public to reduce the risk of infection by wearing protective clothing in bushy areas, checking for ticks after outdoor activities, handling livestock safely, and avoiding close contact with suspected or confirmed cases.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary,” the ministry said. Namibia Daily News / Xinhua

