Trending Now
Home National Namibia confirms Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever outbreak after fatal case
Namibia confirms Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever outbreak after fatal case
National

Namibia confirms Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever outbreak after fatal case

November 24, 2025

WINDHOEK, Nov. 24– Namibia has confirmed an outbreak of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) after lab tests established the presence of the CCHF virus in a patient who was hospitalized on Nov. 18 and died the day after in Windhoek, the capital.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said it has activated response measures, including contact tracing, surveillance and community-level public health interventions, to prevent further transmission.

“We urge the public not to panic as we are taking all necessary steps to contain the situation,” the statement said.

The CCHF is a severe viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted through bites from infected ticks, contact with infected animals or exposure to bodily fluids of infected individuals.

The ministry noted that Namibia previously recorded seven confirmed cases and four deaths between 2016 and 2023.

It urged members of the public to reduce the risk of infection by wearing protective clothing in bushy areas, checking for ticks after outdoor activities, handling livestock safely, and avoiding close contact with suspected or confirmed cases.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary,” the ministry said.  Namibia Daily News / Xinhua

Post Views: 69
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Technip Energies to Drive Large-Scale Oil and Gas...

March 28, 2023

MVA Fund scoops 2017 African Gender Award

June 14, 2018

Health care workers bolstered by launch of Clinical...

April 25, 2019

Zimbabwean president urges enhanced cooperation with China

September 18, 2025

Mudukuli tournament gives rural football space

July 1, 2022

AR demo causes closure of public offices in...

April 27, 2018

Namibia prepares for biggest corruption trial in its...

February 28, 2023

Rehoboth to host the MTC horse racing Winter...

June 8, 2021

Feature: Mentorship at Chinese clinic propels Namibian woman...

May 10, 2021

Bank Windhoek Celebrates Customer Experience Day with a...

October 6, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.