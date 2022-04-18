Trending Now
National

Wakudumo challenges youth to spearhead developmental projects.

April 18, 2022

 

RUNDU, April 18 – Kavango East Governor Bonifacius Wakudumo has challenged the youth in his region and in general to spearhead development by initiating projects that are sustainable and capable of fostering development within their respective communities. Wakudumo was speaking when Rob Youth Foundation paid a courtesy visit to the office on Monday 11 April 2022 during a familiarization tour with stakeholders in Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi Region.

In his remarks, Wakudumo emphasized, that the problem which the youth are facing can only be addressed by the youth themselves. 

“Young people like you are the ones that have to stand up and tackle these challenges faced by the youth. When you as the youth address your colleagues they will listen to you, it is much easier for them to listen to you, take up this responsibility and engaged each other,” he said.

Musa Zimunya

