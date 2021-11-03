Trending Now
Namibia to scale up solar, wind energy to support domestic demand

November 3, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 3  — Namibia will support the phasing out of coal by significantly scaling up solar and wind energy to support domestic demand, President Hage Geingob said in a statement at the high-level segment of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) on Tuesday.
Geingob in a statement he delivered said this will be achieved while working with its neighbors to responsibly phase out existing coal generation in the Southern African Power Pool and transform the region’s energy map,
“This is the single most important step to keeping the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius target alive,” he said.
Geingob said in support for scaling up climate finance, Namibia calls for the 100 billion U.S. dollars target for climate finance needs to be surpassed as a target, with a clear roadmap on how the committed amounts will be delivered.
“We urge for an increased volume of grants, rather than loans, to make it possible for emerging economies carrying high debt burdens to kick start transformative projects,” he added.
According to Geingob, Namibia has amplified its 2015 pledge in the Nationally Determined Contributions and now aspires to reduce its emissions by 91 percent before the end of this decade.
“The estimated investment required to achieve this target is approximately 5.3 billion U.S. dollars,” he said, adding that these ambitions are matched by the highest levels of political commitment. (Xinhua)

