Namibia condemns insurgency, killings in Mozambique

WINDHOEK, April 1 — Namibia joined the international community in condemning the ongoing insurgency in Mozambique, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said on Wednesday.

“Namibia condemns in the strongest terms, the killing of dozens of innocent people in the town of Palma and neighboring areas,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said they have not received any reports of Namibians killed in these attacks thus far.

“Our government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this heinous attack. The security situation in Mozambique has been a source of concern for the last few years, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries had resolved to deal with this matter, but the COVID-19 pandemic had stalled any meaningful engagement,” she added.

The SADC is engaging with the government of Mozambique to ascertain the best way to support the country, and work has been ongoing in this regard, Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said they hope that in the near future, cooperation in this regard will be finalized to restore stability and security in the Mozambique, for the sake of peace in the region. (Xinhua)