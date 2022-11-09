Namibia Aviation and Connectivity forum set

Trending Now
National

November 9, 2022

By Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, Nov. 9 – The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) will host the Namibia Aviation and Connectivity Forum next week to chart the path the aviation industry will take over the next few years,

The forum will take place from 16 to 18 November, with the main event scheduled for 17 November.

“The purpose of the forum, a first of its kind for Namibia, is to create a platform where key industry players and stakeholders will share, tackle, rethink and put into motion ideas on the trajectory that the aviation industry and its related ecosystems will take over the next few years,” NACs marketing officer, Dan Kamati, said.

He said it also seeks to cement the industry’s role as key to Namibia’s economic recovery and growth. Kamati added that the forum also intends to plan the revival of aviation and other secondary industries such as tourism after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kamati said 35 local, regional and international speakers had been lined up for the event. These speakers, he explained, will be divided into groups to produce detailed reports on a few key topics.

Kamati said the key topics include deliberations of regulatory reforms, infrastructure investment, cargo development, the possibility for a future airline as well as aviation’s role in oil discovery and green hydrogen advances, among others.

The confirmed speakers include NAC’s Executive of Commercial Services, Christian Faure, NAC’s chief executive officer, Bisey /Uirab, the CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, Aaron Munetsi, the CEO of Airspace Africa, Derek Nseko, and the CEO of Airline, Rodger Foster.

