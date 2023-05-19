Energy Invest: Namibia 2023 Sheds Light on Namibia’s Energy and Mining Sectors

NDN Reporter

LUANDA, May 19 — The Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia has officially given its endorsement to Energy Invest: Namibia 2023, the authoritative investment report for Namibia’s gas, petroleum, power, and mining sectors, produced by Energy Capital & Power (ECP).

This comprehensive publication aims to serve as an essential guide to investors, providing a deep dive into Namibia’s abundant resource and energy potential. It offers first-hand analysis, quantitative research, and exclusive interviews with key players from both the public and private sectors.

“We are excited to receive the official endorsement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy for the inaugural edition of Energy Invest: Namibia 2023. This publication plays a crucial role in the country’s broader campaign to showcase its most promising investment opportunities and establish regional and global partnerships with industry leaders. The Namibian government has been proactively driving foreign direct investment flows into the country, and this initiative underscores its commitment to fostering private sector growth,” says ECP Chairperson Kelly-Ann Mealia.

Energy Invest: Namibia 2023 arrives on the heels of significant milestones, including groundbreaking discoveries in the Orange Basin over the past year, notable advancements in the renewable energy sector, particularly in green hydrogen, and the implementation of large-scale power generation and transmission projects. Furthermore, Namibia’s commercial mining activities, which contribute approximately 10% to the nation’s GDP, have recently seen agreements signed for the export of rare earth minerals to the European Union. Additionally, Chinese and Australian developers have embarked on new cobalt and lithium mining projects.

Namibia boasts one of Africa’s most attractive and stable regulatory environments, garnering considerable interest from Western firms such as TotalEnergies, Shell, ReconAfrica, ExxonMobil, and Chevron. These companies have ventured into Namibia’s deepwater PEL 90 license, marking significant investments in the country’s upstream acreage. Consequently, Namibia is poised for substantial value creation in the energy and extractive sectors over the next decade.

The 120-page Energy Invest: Namibia 2023 report extensively covers key trends and investment opportunities in hydrocarbon exploration, mining, renewable energy, power generation, and associated downstream industries. Moreover, it highlights the strategic support sectors of financial services, logistics, and telecommunications. The official endorsement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy grants ECP exclusive access to Namibia’s national and international oil companies, service providers, and government officials.

To participate in Energy, Invest: Namibia 2023, interested parties are invited to reach out to ECP Senior Director James Chester at James@energycapitalpower.com. – Namibia Daily News