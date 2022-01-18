Trending Now
Namibia national oil storage facility nears completion
Namibia national oil storage facility nears completion

January 18, 2022

WALVIS BAY, Jan. 18 — National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) announced that the national oil storage facility (NOSF) is envisioned to be officially opened on March 1st, 2022, he said during a briefing at Walvis Bay, a coastal city of Namibia on Monday.
The estimated cost of the facility, which is being managed and operated by the NAMCOR is about 194.97 million U.S. dollars.
The NOSF which when completed will comprise an oil tanker jetty, onshore station, pipeline route, and a tank farm (6.3 km in total).
The facility is set to store petroleum products like diesel, ULP (unleaded petrol), and HFO (heavy fuel oil).
The storage of green hydrogen which is safer for the environment will only be stored at the facility in the future.
“That is for future discussion but at this point, at the time those are things that we could look at in the future,” said Ellis Negumbo, the NAMCOR terminal manager.  (Xinhua)

