Namibia and Rwanda Strengthen Ties with General Framework Agreement

Current Affairs

February 16, 2024

OFFICIALLY SIGNED: Namibia and Rwanda signed the General Framework Agreement on the margins of the Executive Council Ministerial Meeting on Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The signing of this agreement will establish the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) between the two countries. Now, we eagerly anticipate the inaugural JCC between Namibia and Rwanda.

Rwanda was represented by Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. In contrast, Namibia was represented by the honourable Jenelly Jenna Matundu, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. – Namibia Daily News

