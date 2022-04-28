Trending Now
Home National Namibia and Angola formalise a trade agreement started in 2004
Namibia and Angola formalise a trade agreement started in 2004
National

Namibia and Angola formalise a trade agreement started in 2004

April 28, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 28 April – Discussions on a joint trade agreement between Namibia and Angola, that was initiated 18 years ago, ended in Swakopmund on Wednesday.

Government officials and business representatives from the two countries, forming the Joint Trade Committee, spent the past three days examining ways to solidify

their trading relationship.

Evaluating measures affecting trade, and as a result of the trade and economic agreements between the neighbouring countries, the committee agreed on a framework and reviewed the terms of reference which allows the two countries to meet twice a year.

It looked into protocols to enhance trade between Angola and Namibia in much more favourable terms and emphasised identifying different products to be traded.

Undertakings were made to complete a framework for financial commitment and efficiencies regarding cross border trading were discussed.

“It remains a work in progress in engaging our Angolan counterparts to make sure that the underlying issues are attended to and we hope limitation in the product list provided will be lifted, once Angola has succeeded to trade in much more favourable terms,” said executive director of the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, Haihambo Shikongo.

Erongo governor, Neville Andre, said he was delighted the engagement took place at the coast so the Angolan delegates could see what has happened in fishing, mining and tourism.

Industrialisation and trade minister, Lucia Iipumbu, pointed out that Angola remained brothers and sisters during this economical struggle as much as they had been during the political struggle.

“A far-fetched dream was initially taken into consideration in 2004 and here we are after 18 years, Finally! I and our official counterpart signed those agreements two months back and we did this in accordance with Article 10 of the agreement that was signed in 2004,” Minister Iipumbu said. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rift Valley Fever outbreak kills three more people...

January 24, 2018

Senegal coach Cisse vows to beat Colombia to...

June 28, 2018

Namibia to be locked down countrywide to curb...

June 30, 2021

Inflation to drop lower than last year’s 6,7%

August 15, 2017

Impact of Namibian ICT players in Work Integrated...

September 25, 2017

Jordan to close schools, suspend flights to fight...

March 14, 2020

Workshop on mainstreaming and implementing the Water-Energy Nexus...

September 5, 2018

“Vote of no confidence against me is football...

April 9, 2018

4-month-old coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in Hainan

February 11, 2020

Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation Seminar...

October 26, 2021