Namibia and Angola formalise a trade agreement started in 2004

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 28 April – Discussions on a joint trade agreement between Namibia and Angola, that was initiated 18 years ago, ended in Swakopmund on Wednesday.

Government officials and business representatives from the two countries, forming the Joint Trade Committee, spent the past three days examining ways to solidify

their trading relationship.

Evaluating measures affecting trade, and as a result of the trade and economic agreements between the neighbouring countries, the committee agreed on a framework and reviewed the terms of reference which allows the two countries to meet twice a year.

It looked into protocols to enhance trade between Angola and Namibia in much more favourable terms and emphasised identifying different products to be traded.

Undertakings were made to complete a framework for financial commitment and efficiencies regarding cross border trading were discussed.

“It remains a work in progress in engaging our Angolan counterparts to make sure that the underlying issues are attended to and we hope limitation in the product list provided will be lifted, once Angola has succeeded to trade in much more favourable terms,” said executive director of the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, Haihambo Shikongo.

Erongo governor, Neville Andre, said he was delighted the engagement took place at the coast so the Angolan delegates could see what has happened in fishing, mining and tourism.

Industrialisation and trade minister, Lucia Iipumbu, pointed out that Angola remained brothers and sisters during this economical struggle as much as they had been during the political struggle.

“A far-fetched dream was initially taken into consideration in 2004 and here we are after 18 years, Finally! I and our official counterpart signed those agreements two months back and we did this in accordance with Article 10 of the agreement that was signed in 2004,” Minister Iipumbu said. – Namibia Daily News