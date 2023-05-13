Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: Namibia and South Korea Discuss Mutual Cooperation

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 13 — A courtesy call between Rt. Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Prime Minister of the Republic of Namibia, and H.E. Park Heong Joon, the Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City and Special Envoy of H.E. Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, has opened doors for increased cooperation and strengthened diplomatic relations between the two nations. The meeting not only focused on mutual support but also explored opportunities for knowledge sharing and technological advancements that can benefit Namibia’s social development goals.

During the courtesy call, H.E. Park Heong Joon extended an official invitation on behalf of President Yoon Suk Yeol to Namibia to attend the 2024 Korea African Special Summit, to be hosted in South Korea. This invitation demonstrates the importance South Korea places on fostering closer ties with African nations, and Namibia’s presence at the summit will further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Such high-level engagements provide a platform for productive dialogue and the exploration of mutual interests.

In addition to the invitation, the meeting aimed to seek Namibia’s support for South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The World Expo is a global event that showcases advancements in technology, culture, and innovation. By expressing support for South Korea’s bid, Namibia acknowledges the potential benefits of hosting such a prestigious event, including increased international exposure and economic opportunities. This gesture demonstrates the commitment of both countries to collaborate on a global stage.

The discussion between Prime Minister Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Mayor Park Heong Joon emphasized the importance of deepening diplomatic relations and exploring opportunities for knowledge sharing. Namibia recognizes South Korea as a technologically advanced nation and seeks to learn from its experiences and expertise. The Prime Minister highlighted the potential for Namibia to optimize the interests of its people, particularly in the area of social development, by adopting and adapting South Korea’s successful strategies.

As a developing country, Namibia understands the significance of harnessing technological advancements and innovative practices to drive progress and uplift its citizens. By engaging with South Korea, Namibia aims to learn from its successful developmental trajectory, leveraging its expertise to enhance various sectors, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and economic growth. This partnership can play a pivotal role in accelerating Namibia’s development agenda, improving the quality of life for its people, and achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

The courtesy call between Prime Minister Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Mayor Park Heong Joon marks a significant step towards building stronger diplomatic ties between Namibia and South Korea. Through dialogue, mutual support, and knowledge exchange, both countries have the opportunity to forge a partnership that benefits their respective nations and peoples. Namibia’s commitment to exploring South Korea’s advancements demonstrates a willingness to embrace innovation and learn from successful models, while South Korea’s interest in engaging with Namibia reflects its recognition of the potential for collaboration and growth on the African continent.

