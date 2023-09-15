Namibia Aim to Keep Score Respectable Against Mighty All Blacks

Staff Reporter

PARIS, Sept. 15 — As Namibia gears up to face rugby giants New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup clash, the Welwitschias are under no illusions about the enormity of the challenge they face. Their primary objective? To keep the scoreline as respectable as possible.

The journey for Namibia’s World Cup campaign began with a tough encounter against Italy, which ended in a 52-8 loss. However, the final score does not tell the full story. The Welwitschias showed great resilience and competitiveness throughout the match, particularly during the first half, where they trailed 17-8.

Now, facing the mighty All Blacks, Namibia acknowledges the uphill battle ahead. New Zealand, determined to bounce back after a surprising loss to France, will be a formidable opponent. The All-Blacks’ depth of talent and experience is unparalleled in world rugby.

Namibia’s main goal will be to limit the scoring onslaught they might face from the All Blacks, a feat that is easier said than done. It’s a monumental task, but one they approach with determination and pride.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the Welwitschias are viewing this match as an opportunity to test their mettle against one of the world’s best rugby teams. They are keen to gain invaluable experience and continue their development as a rugby nation.

Namibia’s next match, against Uruguay on September 27, holds significant importance as it presents a chance for the Welwitschias to secure their first-ever World Cup victory. This impending milestone serves as a motivating factor for the team as they navigate the challenges of facing rugby giants like New Zealand.

While the odds are stacked against them, Namibia’s players are embracing the opportunity to showcase their skills on the global stage. They understand that this match against New Zealand is a significant moment in their rugby journey and are determined to make the most of it.

As they take the field against the All Blacks, Namibia will aim to keep the score respectable, demonstrating their dedication to the sport and their commitment to continuous improvement. Their performance on this grand stage will serve as a testament to the spirit of rugby, where even underdogs can rise to the occasion and leave their mark.