MTC inspires hope in Young Boxers in the North.

Oshakati, Nov 2- MTC on Saturday evening hosted the first ever Northern Region Senior Amatuer Boxing Bonanza were young boxers from Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Kunene display their amazing talents in Boxing at the Oshakati Independence stadium . The Boxing event was first ever event to bring all the 5 northern region in one roof.

The event, hosted under MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club saw the patron, Erastus Uutoni, the Minister of Housing, and rural development in the midst of the dignitaries in attendance. Also in attendance was the hosting Governor of Oshana region, Hon Elia Ilimari who also officiated one of the bout, in the 54kg between Nabadi S. Papito from Ohangwena and Trophimus Johannes from Oshana, which Johannes won 2-1 on point.The Governor of Oshana region Hon. Elias Elimari officially open the event on the night.Freddy Mwiya from Namibia Sport Commission also grazed the Boxing Bonanza.

Oshana region came out as the dominant on the night as they reigned Supreme on the night as the majority of the boxers from the region won their bouts.

Representing MTC , the most admired brand in Namibia Mr. John Nekongo emphasizes why is very important for MTC to support these great talents in the regions and every where in Namibia.

The founder of MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club Mr. Benhard Joseph was a very happy man on the night on how the event was organized. “Its so important that we managed to stage the fight after such a long lack of boxing activities due to Covid-19. The event is so crucial at this time as it will help this young boxers to be fit and to keep them away from the street.

The results:

48KG

Lishekwa Christian (Oshikoto) 1- 2 Henock Ekandjo Omusati

Nghiyolwa Paulus (Omusati)winner by TKO VS David Lucas (Ohangwena).

54 kg

Leonard Mutondokwa(Oshikoto) 1-2Markus Ernesto(Oshana)

57kg

Amukwa Frans (Omusati) 3-0 Matheus Fredinand(Kunene)

Nampadhi Hosea(Ohangwena) lost by TKO from Mesias Gabriel (Oshana)

Ndevelo Try again (Ohangwena) 2-1 Jackson Prince (Oshana

Nandjepo Taapopi (Oshana) 2-1Endjala Andreas (Omusati)

60Kg

Shikongo Eliphas (Oshikoto ) 1-2Risto Sheetekela(Oshana)

Johannes David (Oshana) 2-1 Shanyengange Shanyengange(Omusati)

Steven Stefanus (Oshikoto ) 1-2 Nulimba Henock (Omusati)

64Kg

Steven Fabian us (Oshana) 2-1 Robert Raiban (Ohangwena)

Paulus Ndemupanda(Kunene) 2-1Abrosius Kemunini(Oshana)

68Kg

Shikulo Linekela (Oshikoto) 2-1 Tomas Tuhafeni (Oshana)

Djulume Gabriel ( Ohangwena) 1-2Steven Katana Paulus (Oshana)

Fillep Taulapo (Kunene) 2-1 Nicky Mungonena (Oshikoto)

75kg

Shipahu Dioga (Omusati) 2-1 Ndendila Roman (Oshikoto)

Peter Shihuleni (Oshana)won as his opponent Elias Matias from Oshana retired before the fight due to injury.

Jerobiam Tomas(Oshana) won by TKO by beating Ananias Engombe (Ohangwena)

Nabadi S. Papito (Ohangwena) 2-1 Trophimus Johannes (Oshana)

