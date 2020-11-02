MTC EXPLAINS SITE SELECTION CRITERIA.



Windhoek, Nov 2– Mobile Telecommunications Namibia, MTC today

shed light to explain site selection criteria, and procedures for setting up network towers.

Responding to a claim by some community members of Amilema village that MTC’s network tower re-plotting in their area is politically motivated, MTC’s Chief Human Capital Officer, Tim Ekandjo, described

the claim as “unfounded, misinformed and a sheer indictment to blemish the good progress made thus far by the 081Every1 project.



Shedding light on how network towers get set up, Ekandjo said that “when deciding where to set up a network tower, there are three procedures or determining factors which we consider.

 The use of latest census information – we use this to analyse and understand the population density of a particular area.

 We also do what is called Drive testing – a technical process of measuring and assessing mobile radio network coverage, capacity and quality. This helps us to identify areas with poor or no network coverage.

 Lastly, we use Geographic Information System (GIS) when planning for new locations to be considered under Project 081Every1. The GIS is loaded with various map layers – coverage, terrain data, clutter and population information. Also worth mentioning, we also do Microwave

transmission planning which allows us to maintain network radio waves and signal balancing, and avoid radius overlapping.

After numerous tests ran, and based on the results of the above three determining factors, the Amilema site needed to be slightly moved to its new current geographical point for network optimization, and prevent overlap of coverage, as well as to increase the amount of population to be covered. Amilema new

site is positioned to ensure maximum improvement in coverage for the entire area and not only to the school and village.

According to Ekandjo “MTC has a duty to the nation, and at the core of it, is the responsibility and commitment to assure that our every effort is calculated and geared to provide quality network

connectivity to all Namibians. So this claim will not derail us.”

Ekandjo concluded by revealing that the telecommunications giant was already working of on a public informative piece on the subject of site identification and plotting.



“We were already in a process of compiling a public educational piece re network sites plotting, and

procedures followed thereof; and ensuing the Amilema claims, the urgency and need to inform and educate the public was prioritized in order to prevent possible further misconception.”

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info