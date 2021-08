MTC AND SWAKOPMUND MUNICIPALITY SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING.

Swakopmund, Aug 22- On Friday (20 August), MTC and the leadership of the Municipality

of Swakopmund embarked on a long-term strategic cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which will see the two parties collaborate in supporting the Namibian public sector through the provision of innovative and digital solutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Swakopmund, MTC’s Managing Director, Dr Licky Erastus highlighted that “the MOU is a framework of cooperation that will facilitate strategic partnership which will edge the town of Swakopmund to transform from a traditional coastal town to a smart coastal town, with a vibrant and connected digital ecosystem.

We believe that the fruits of this

partnership will translate into attracting post-Covid economic activity in new areas and also infuse life in the traditional sectors.”

At the occasion, his Worship Deputy Mayor of Swakopmund, David Am-!Gabeb expressed that

“council has a vision to transform Swakopmund into a smart city. And as part of this smart city

concept, our aim is to enhance developmental activities which focuses on digital technologies to

improve customer experience. We are therefore delighted to partner with the digital enabler,

MTC, who has committed to help the council towards realizing the goal of becoming a smart

town.”

With this partnership, Swakopmund town aims to achieve smart metering, enhanced service

delivery, processes and systems efficiency, transform government transaction services, data-

driven business processes, better access to and management of information, enhance citizen

satisfaction, and supporting and nurturing local digital innovation and solutions.

MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Melvin Angula, underscored that to become a smart sustainable

town, fostering partnership between utilities providers and telecommunications operators is key.

“Utilities need telecommunication infrastructure that is stable, secure, reliable and interoperable

to support a high volume of ICT-based applications and services. And for the past two years, MTC has worked tirelessly to meet such requirements. As a digital enabler, we have embarked on adopting recent developments in the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart grids and meters to drive and support the development of smart sustainable cities.”

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info