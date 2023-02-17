MTC AND ONDANGWA TOWN COUNCIL EXPLORE COLLABORATIONS

Windhoek, Feb. 17 – Ondangwa Town Council Deputy Mayor, Ester Auala, accompanied by a delegation from the municipality, recently paid a courtesy call on MTC, with the sole aim of introducing the vision of Ondangwa Town Council to MTC and to further explore possible areas of collaboration, especially around the area of sport, innovation and technological interventions such as smart city concepts.

The Chief Executive Officer Ismael Namuguongo of Ondangwa stressed that the Ondangwa Town Council’s vision towards becoming a town of choice regarding industrialization and sustainable development is concerned and needs stakeholder input through collaborative partnerships in the delivery of urban services.

On collaboration with MTC, since the meeting was merely an introductory one, Managing Director at MTC; Dr. Licky Erastus pointed towards a possible collaboration, especially under the ambit of smart technologies and smart city concepts. To this end, a reciprocal effort visit will be conducted soon by MTC to engage further with the Ondangwa Town Council in the areas of technology and how MTC can best assist with the realization of a connected community of Ondangwa utilizing the various MTC services.

“We are extremely happy that Ondangwa Town Council has taken the time to engage us, and we stand ready to listen and where possible put synergies in place aimed towards collaborative efforts to reach some of its goals, there are definitely areas of interest and interrogation between our two institutions for further engagement,” said Erastus.