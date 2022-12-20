OHORONGO CEMENT SUPPORTS ROAD SAFETY AWARENESS

Ohorongo Cement partnered with the MVA and the Otavi Police to support road safety awareness. This partnership involved a donation of various items to be used at roadblocks, valued at N$ 10,275.00, as well as an initiative to increase awareness of the dangers whilst driving. During the road-side initiative on 16 December 2022, vehicle and truck drivers were engaged, and at the same time a collection of rubbish was made.

“When driving, you should have a defensive and preventative driver approach – always be alert and focused on the possible actions of other drivers when on the road. If you are tired – stop and stretch your legs, take a few deep breaths. Do not push to reach your destination, 10 minutes later might well save a few lives!” said Rudolf Coetzee, General Administration Manager at Ohorongo Cement.