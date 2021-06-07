Meriam Kaxuxwena wants to be honored with a street name and Tourism ambassador title.

Windhoek, June 7– Namibian model Meriam Kaxuxwena feels that she has done alot for Namibia and she needs recognition for putting Namibia on the world map.

She took to social media today to air out what she want as a Namibia Ambassador through her modeling career traveling the world.

“All I asked from Namibian people is to put some respect on my name and give me my title like Tourism ambassador to the world or name a street after me that’s all I ask after 7 years representing or u want me to die first to see my achievements??? First of all iam the first ever Namibian to have represented Namibia in more thn 30 countries in pageantry I just want my appreciation”she concluded.

Last Namibia Tourism industry named South African musician Lira as Namibia tourism Ambassador, a decision which angered Meriam.

She now feels that the tourism Ambassador title be given to her for what she has done and still doing for Namibia.

Robert Maseka

