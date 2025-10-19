Rwanda, Senegal sign five cooperation deals to boost bilateral ties

KIGALI, Oct. 19 — Rwanda and Senegal on Saturday signed five bilateral agreements to strengthen cooperation across key priority areas of mutual interest.

The signing ceremony took place in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, during Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s three-day state visit, which started on Friday.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Faye witnessed the signing after holding discussions on areas of shared strategic importance.

The agreements cover visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, service, and ordinary passports, as well as collaboration in agriculture, health, correctional services, and Vision 2050 initiatives.

In his remarks, Kagame said both leaders share a deep concern for Africa’s future, particularly the role of its youth.

“Their talent and resilience are undeniable. Our responsibility is to make sure that they have a stable, fair, and innovative environment that enables them to meet their full potential.

This is a priority in our joint efforts,” Kagame said. He added that Rwanda and Senegal are guided by common values — prioritizing people, delivering results, and pursuing bold, transformative visions.

“We also share the vision of a self-reliant, united continent, guided by accountable governance and inclusive development,” he said. Earlier on Saturday, Faye visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

“Silence speaks louder than words,” he wrote in a post on X.

“It reminds us of the horror of the genocide against the Tutsi, but also the resilience and greatness of a people who have managed to transform pain into hope, and to draw from memory to build lasting peace in a constant reconstruction of human fraternity.”(Xinhua)

Post Views: 3