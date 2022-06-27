Man dies in front-end loader accident near Karibib

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 27 June 2022 – A 53-year-old employee of African Big Lion Mining died on Monday morning at Okawayo Farm in the Karibib district after losing control of a front-end loader.

In his report issued at Swakopmund on Monday, Erongo police spokesperson, Inspector Ileni Shapumba said it is alleged that Petrus Nekushu (the deceased) was driving down a hill when the front-end loader plunged into stones and rolled down the hill, causing him to lose control.

The deceased was with a colleague on the machine who managed to jump off before it started rolling.

According to the report the driver was declared dead at the scene by MVA medical personnel and his body was transported to the Karibib clinic mortuary.

His next of kin has been informed and the police will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The passenger, meanwhile, is currently in a stable condition. – Namibia Daily News