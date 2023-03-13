South Africa troops sent to hospitals amid general strike

Johannesburg, March 13 — South Africa has deployed military personnel to hospitals as a public health crisis intensifies after medics joined other public service workers in a strike to demand better pay.

Military personnel are offering medical services in the worst affected facilities.

Public workers have been protesting since Monday last week to demand a 10% wage hike. The government has offered 4.7%.

Their union has vowed to intensify the strike until its demands are met.

Troops have been deployed to Thelle Mogoerane, Sebokeng and Bheki Mlangeni – the regions hardest hit by the strike, a local TV report quoting a health official in Gauteng province.

Emergency teams are believed to have been unable to respond to some emergency calls as access to some facilities remained blockaded.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has said the strike had led to the loss of lives. – BBC News