Trending Now
Home Australia Man charged after 20 kg of heroin found in luggage at Sydney Airport
Man charged after 20 kg of heroin found in luggage at Sydney Airport
AustraliaCRIMECurrent AffairsInternationalPolice Report

Man charged after 20 kg of heroin found in luggage at Sydney Airport

March 25, 2026

SYDNEY, March 25 — Australian police have charged a man over an alleged attempt to smuggle 20 kg of heroin into the country from Thailand.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Wednesday that the 26-year-old man from the state of New South Wales was selected for a baggage examination on arrival at Sydney Airport on a flight from Bangkok on January 24.

During the examination, ABF officers located 34 vacuum-sealed bags containing a combined 20 kg of heroin. According to authorities, the heroin had an estimated value of 10 million Australian dollars (7 million U.S. dollars) and could have supplied 100,000 street deals.

The case was turned over to AFP officers, who arrested the 26-year-old and charged him with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

AFP Detective Superintendent Morgen Blunden said that the attempted importation highlights the determination of organized crime groups to exploit international travel pathways for profit. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 53
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Younger siblings log more screen time: Australian study

February 5, 2026

Namibia discovers high-quality, light oil offshore in Orange...

April 25, 2025

Russia targets American electronics manufacturer in western Ukraine

August 21, 2025

British politicians react to flight crash in India

June 12, 2025

Kenya flags off students for advanced Mandarin studies...

September 6, 2025

5 former African leaders appointed as DR Congo...

March 25, 2025

India’s apex court slams Meta over WhatsApp’s privacy...

February 3, 2026

Philippine rescuers recover bodies of 3 missing fisherfolk

September 24, 2025

U.S. commerce secretary admits having lunch with Epstein...

February 11, 2026

IFRC launches 31 mln USD appeal for humanitarian...

October 8, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.