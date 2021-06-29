Man apologises for making tribalist remarks on Facebook.

Rundu, June 29–Mr Manfred Hamunyera, wellknown as Mani RY Cash Nyime on Facebook, a teacher at Kasote Combined School, was summoned today to the Rundu Police Station for his tribalist post on his facebook page.

He has appologised to the Nyemba Community for the damage of his tribalist remarks that included all Nyemba people and Nyemba councillors. His post is with the police law enforcement.

The police gave him a final warning based on the remarks that he has been writing on Facebook for the past years. He then went back to his Facebook account and tendered his apology to all that he has hurt with his tribalist remarks.

He then wrote “I want to give unnconditional appology to Nyemba community who are my brothers and sisters for the pain that are in their hearts.Let the love of Jesus crissis find you in your hearts and fogive me based on what l posted on facebook concerning Nyembas.” (Copied verbatim from his post.)

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu