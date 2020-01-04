Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss energy cooperation

MOSCOW, Jan. 4 -- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held a phone conversation with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas concerning energy issues, the Russian government said. The parties "discussed a number of pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including cooperation in the field of energy," a Russian government statement said. The two heads of government also exchanged greetings on the New Year and upcoming Orthodox Christmas, it said. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held two telephone conversations on Dec. 30 and 31, during which they discussed issues including the supply of Russian oil to Belarus, gas supply and transit issues. Xinhau