Hungary’s Guzi wins women’s gold at Pentathlon World Cup in Cairo

CAIRO, April 12 — Hungary’s Blanka Guzi won the women’s final at the UIPM 2026 Pentathlon World Cup in Cairo on Sunday with 1,488 points, sealing victory with a first-place finish in the laser run after taking second in swimming.

The victory marked Guzi’s third Pentathlon World Cup gold, following her titles in Budapest in 2023 and Sofia in 2024.

The 26-year-old produced a strong comeback in the laser run, setting a world record of 10 minutes 54.93 seconds and a new overall high score of 1,488 points.

“It requires a lot of practice, falling down and rising again. It was hard work,” Guzi told Xinhua after the final. Guzi described the Cairo World Cup as an early benchmark for the season rather than a decisive milestone, saying it helps her assess her level, particularly in swimming and the obstacle disciplines.

“It’s always a test, because the World Cups in Cairo are usually the first legs,” she said.

Looking ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games, Guzi said her preparation is a gradual process. “We are just building little steps, hopefully toward the Olympic Games. So it’s a process,” she added.

Guzi said the hot weather in Cairo posed a physical challenge and required strong mental focus.

“So, I prepared myself mentally,” she said, adding that although “the whole competition wasn’t as good as my top performances,” the key was “to focus on the next disciplines.”

Anastasiya Malashenoka, competing as an individual neutral athlete, finished second with 1,478 points, just 10 points behind Guzi after winning the swimming event and placing third in the laser run.

Fellow individual neutral athlete Viyaleta Hureyeva took third with 1,477 points, one point behind Malashenoka, after leading the fencing standings with 250 points and 21 wins.

Four Egyptian athletes reached the women’s final, led by Ganah Elgindy, who finished eighth. The Cairo World Cup, held from April 8 to 12 at Cairo International Stadium, is the opening stop of the 2026 UIPM Pentathlon World Cup series.

Around 400 athletes from 42 countries and regions competed at the event, according to the Egyptian federation.

The series moves to Bulgaria in mid-May and then to Hungary in June, before concluding with the World Cup Final, also in Hungary, later that month. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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