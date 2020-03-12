Kenya, Colombia women’s Rugby World Cup qualifier postponed

NAIROBI, March 12 -- The 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup Repechage qualifier between Kenya and Colombia which was slated for Nairobi on Saturday has been postponed over the coronavirus threat. Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) said on Thursday the fixture planned will now be rescheduled to a later date as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to decimate sporting events worldwide. The decision to postpone this fixture is in support of the Kenyan government's precautionary measures to protect public health against COVID-19, the union added. "While we are disappointed that the fixture cannot take place on the set date, the health and safety of the players and officials are of utmost importance. We fully support the Kenyan authorities hence our decision to postpone this fixture to a later date," KRU chairman, Otieno Gangla said in a statement issued in Nairobi. Kenya's Lionesses earned their ticket to this stage of the competition after finishing second behind South Africa in the 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup. Colombia's Las Tucanes defeated Brazil 23-19 in their Sudamerica Rugby region playoff fixture on Saturday, March 20. The Women's Rugby World Cup qualifier is the second international event to be postponed in Kenya due to the 2020 European Tour Magical Kenya Open that was defered last week by organizers Kenya Open Golf Limited. On Wednesday, the Football Kenya Federation petitioned the continental governing body, CAF to postpone the country's 2021 AFCON qualifier against Comoros set for March 25 in Nairobi. This follows a government directive announced last week suspending all international events and gathering for 30 days following the threat posed by coronavirus. So far, CAF has maintained all their scheduled games will go on as planned, leaving the FKF in dilemma over the qualifier. Xinhua