Spain thrash Slovakia to advance, two ties in Group F see off Hungary.

LONDON, June 24– Spain crushed Slovakia 5-0 with an impressive display on Wednesday to book their place in the last 16 at Euro 2020, while two ties in Group F saw France, Germany and Portugal all advance to the knockout stage at the expense of Hungary.

In Seville, the Spanish dominated from start to finish in the vital clash as they disappointingly took two draws in the previous two matches.

Although Slovak keeper Martin Dubravka saved Alvaro Morata’s penalty, he then gifted Spain the lead in the 30th minute when he palmed the ball into his own net after Pablo Sarabia’s shot had rattled the woodwork.

Spain kept the pressure on and Aymeric Laporte headed them 2-0 up on the verge of half time.

Sarabia finished off another flowing move to make it 3-0 in the 55th minute before set up substitute Ferran Torres to add a fourth.

Juraj Kucka prodding Pau Torres’ header into his own net to make it 5-0 with 20 minutes left to play.

Spain managed to finish second in Group E with five points, set to face Croatia in Copenhagen next Monday.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Poland, but a brace from Emil Forsberg and one goal from Viktor Claesson helped Sweden to win Group E with two wins and one draw after overpowering Poland 3-2 in St Petersburg.

The four teams in Group F scored eight goals altogether and the two 2-2 ties meant Hungary had to go home.

On the rain-soaked pitch in Munich, Hungary stunned the hosts early after Adam Szalai headed past Manuel Neuer in the 11th minute.

Germany failed to respond until the 66th minute as Kai Havertz headed home the 1-1 leveller from close range.

Hungary replied immediately and restored their narrow lead through Andras Schafer’s header, but the substitute Leon Goretzka saved the Germans by scoring in the 84th minute.

As Cristiano Ronaldo’s two penalty shots helped defending champions Portugal to level with World Cup winners France, France remain atop the group with five points, followed by Germany and Portugal both on four points.

Hungary, who also forced a 1-1 tie with France, had to end their journey at the tournament.

Ronaldo, 36, has taken his international goals for Portugal to 109, equalling the world record held by former Iran forward Ali Daei.

Ronaldo will lead Portugal to face Belgium in Seville while Germany will meet England in London in the last-16 stage. Xinhua