Windhoek, Feb 16–Today, We are set to hear a judgment on the interlocutory application with the High Court of Namibia regarding whether President Hage Geingob will have to comply with an agreement he signed with the AR movement in 2015, in which government committed to a deal to service 200 000 plots on urban land countrywide.

The Judgement will be delivered By Justice Orben Sibeya at 10H00 today.

NDN Reporter