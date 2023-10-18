African Energy Ministers Gather at AEW 2023: A Unified Approach to Energy Transition

By Benjamin Wickham

CAPE TOWN, October 18, 2023 — The African Energy Chamber’s African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference and exhibition kicked off on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Cape Town, launching a week brimming with insightful discussions and prospective deals. The dynamic opening ceremony, generously sponsored by Kosmos Energy, featured African energy and petroleum ministers delivering inaugural speeches, underscoring the continent’s requirements, the pivotal role of investment, and the significance of a cohesive strategy to safeguard energy security.

Ministers from various African nations shared their visionary policies, underscoring their collective commitment to harnessing Africa’s abundant energy resources. They highlighted the urgency of responsible resource management, technology-driven innovations, and equitable power access for all African countries.

Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, stated, “Energy is the driving force of our economies. Stopping oil and gas production will jeopardize our stability and growth. Given the increasing energy demand, stopping one solution is not a good option. It falls upon us collectively to join forces and define our energy landscape.”

Dr. Omar Faourk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization, stressed the need for industrialization in Africa, saying, “While Africa is on the verge of industrialization, we are being told not to use the energy that played a key role in getting [developed nations] to where they are today. As we prepare to go to COP28, it is important that we go with our own agenda.”

This unified approach is seen as essential for achieving continent-wide energy security and expediting the transition to a low-carbon future. Integrating renewables into the current hydrocarbon-centric energy mix was identified as a vital next step for Africa.

Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa, pointed out, “Sub-Saharan Africa has less than 45% energy access – that is what we should be debating. Let us leave this conference with a renewed commitment to working together on a just transition. Let us not neglect development priorities. If we move from high carbon emissions to low carbon emissions, it is important to ensure there is resilience and reliability of the new energy technologies before we stop using the old ones.”

Speakers stressed the importance of a unified approach to the energy transition. Antonio Oburu Ondo, President of OPEC and Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea emphasized that “Equatorial Guinea strongly believes that the energy transition must move forward, but needless to say, we need to do a lot more talking to decide the path we choose. It must be a fair and just energy transition for our continent.”

With shared visions and collaborative efforts, Africa is poised to emerge as a global energy powerhouse, illuminating the path toward a brighter, more prosperous future for its people.

