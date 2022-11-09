Trending Now
Capricorn Foundation Supports Food Security Initiatives

November 9, 2022

According to estimates, almost 26% of Namibians experience food insecurity and urgent humanitarian aid is required.

In order to address societal challenges like poverty and support the government’s pledge to eradicate poverty in Namibia, the Capricorn Foundation, through its Vulnerability Programmes, collaborates with organizations that share its values. The Capricorn Foundation has donated N$150,000 to three Namibian organizations that serve the most vulnerable members of society.

Three organisations received a donation of N$50,000.00 each from the Capricorn Foundation in the last month towards food support:

Response Action-Based Organisation: A non-profit organisation that responds to calls on various incidents of domestic violence, neglect or abuse that occur in all areas of Windhoek. The project also supports those involved to get the correct assistance and furthermore assists the affected families with food support.

Daily Bread Feeding Scheme: Daily Bread is a soup kitchen based in Walvis Bay, providing over 300 hot meals weekly in the community of Naraville and Kuisebmund. The project targets unemployed people living in poverty and those affected by post-Covid-19 conditions. The project’s main aim is not only to provide meals but to give its beneficiaries a sense of self-value, to restore their dignity and empower them to have hope that they are cared for.

Happy Land Children’s Home and Safe Haven: Founded in 2006 in Henties Bay, Namibia, Safe Haven’s goal is to provide shelter, basic needs, education, and physical and emotional support to unwanted and vulnerable kids aged 0 – 18. The centre currently houses 30 children.

“The Capricorn Foundation aims to make an overall positive social impact on society by responsibly supporting programmes that address national priorities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our efforts under Vulnerability Programmes support SDG 1, No Poverty and SDG 2, Zero Hunger”, said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

