Home Current Affairs Former City of Windhoek Mayor, Amupanda Releases Powerful Novel ‘Diamond Warriors’ Unveiling Colonial Namibia
September 7, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, Sept. 7 – Last night, the atmosphere at Radical BOOKS was electric as renowned former City of Windhoek Council member and UNAM Law lecturer, Job Amupanda, launched his latest book titled “Diamond Warriors IN Colonial Namibia.” The event saw an engaging discussion centred around the themes and narratives explored in the gripping novel.

Amupanda, known for his thought insights, expressed the urgency to revitalize the reading and writing culture in Namibia.

He emphasized that while it may currently be lacking, he is hopeful for a profound change in the near future. The launch of “Diamond Warriors” is seen as a significant step in this direction, as it sheds light on the historical context of colonial Namibia, raising awareness and stimulating dialogue on the subject.

During the event, Amupanda extended his gratitude to Henry Homateni Shimutwikeni and the Wednesday Book Discussion team for their support in organizing the successful book launch. With “Diamond Warriors,” Amupanda aims to not only entertain readers but also to give rise to introspection and critical thinking, encouraging Namibians to confront their history and forge a path towards a stronger, more informed future.

As Amupanda’s latest literary endeavour continues to create waves in the literary scene, readers across Namibia eagerly anticipate delving into the pages of “Diamond Warriors” to uncover the untold stories of a nation’s past and perhaps find inspiration for building a more inclusive and equitable future.

