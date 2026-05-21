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S. Africa contributes 2.5 mln USD to Ebola outbreak response
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S. Africa contributes 2.5 mln USD to Ebola outbreak response

May 21, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, May 21– The South African government has contributed 2.5 million U.S. dollars to support the Ebola outbreak response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, local media reported Wednesday.

The pledge was made through the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Africa Epidemics Fund, according to the South African Government News Agency.

Africa CDC welcomed the contribution, saying it demonstrated the leadership, solidarity and commitment of South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa, the African Union champion on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, to Africa’s collective health security.

The contribution will support critical response operations, including continental coordination, surveillance, laboratory systems, rapid response deployment, infection prevention and control, cross-border preparedness, and support for affected communities, according to Africa CDC.

“South Africa’s leadership reflects the growing importance of African-led financing mechanisms and reinforces the vision of a more resilient, self-reliant and health-secure continent,” Africa CDC was quoted as saying.

The continental health body also encouraged African Union member states, donor countries, development partners, philanthropic institutions and the private sector to contribute to the Africa Epidemics Fund and support ongoing response efforts. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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